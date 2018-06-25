She met him on Farmers Only dating website. Then she killed him, NC cops say.

Sheri Williams Jones met Clarence Smith on FarmersOnly.com in 2015. Months later, she shot and killed him, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Jones, 57, of Fayetteville turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Law enforcement responded to a June 10, 2015 911 call that said Jones had shot Smith.

When they arrived at a home on Sangi Lane, deputies found Smith lying motionless in the front yard of the house.

Jones said Monday that she shot Smith in self defense, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office did not say why Jones was just now turning herself in for the three-year-old crime.

Jones and Smith began dating after meeting on the farmers' exclusive dating website, according to the sheriff's office.

The tagline for the site is "City folks just don't get it."

Jones and Smith dated for several months before the shooting, but "were not getting along" and planned to separate when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff's office.

Jones said on the day of the shooting, she had called Smith to come to her house to pick up his belongings.

Jones was being held at the detention center on Monday without bond. She is charged with felony domestic violence and first-degree murder, according to county records. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.