Republicans want lawmakers, not governor, to decide who oversees elections

Republicans want legislative leaders to appoint all members of the state elections board, a power now held by the governor.
House GOP leaders on Friday afternoon introduced a proposal to change the North Carolina Constitution to create an eight-member State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement with all members chosen by the House speaker and the Senate leader.
Voters would have to agree in November to change the constitution if the proposal wins approval in the House and Senate.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislators have been fighting over the makeup of the board. The GOP proposal would mean that the governor would have no say in elections board membership.
"The elections and ethics oversight process should not be partisan and this constitutional amendment protects the board's impartiality in the strongest possible language," House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement.
The state Supreme Court earlier this year overturned a law creating a board with four members from each major party. The board now has nine members: four Democrats, four Republicans and an unaffiliated voter.
The eight party-affiliated board members nominate unaffiliated voters for appointment by the governor. At its meeting this year to make the nominations, the elections board deadlocked at least five times before agreeing on nominees. State GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said at that March meeting that Republicans would seek a change to the constitution, and that voters would overwhelmingly approve something called bipartisan.
One of the state board's responsibilities is to settle disputes that arise among members of local elections boards over issues such as early voting times and locations. A challenge of a candidate's residency is heard first at the county level and then can be appealed to the state elections board.
One of Cooper's objections to an evenly-split board was the likelihood of deadlocked votes.
