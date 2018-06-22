Conservative blogger Activist Mommy sought 'dark-skinned children for a photo shoot'

Elizabeth Johnston, better known as The Activist Mommy, posted on her verified Facebook page Thursday that she was in need of "a couple of dark-skinned children for a photo shoot in the Charlotte/Concord area."

Johnston has since deleted the post. But screenshots of the request show Johnston said the photos could be used on the cover of her book.

When contacted by email, Johnston responded to The State by asking, "Have you ever read a casting call before? People scout for dark-skinned people all the time."

When questioned further on why she was specifically seeking "dark-skinned kids," she did not respond.

She also did not answer questions about why the post was removed from her Facebook feed, nor did Johnston comment when asked whether she deleted the post or if it was removed for other reasons.

The conservative blogger has built a large following on social media with her opinions and critiques.

On her website, Johnston describes herself as an activist "who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day that are important to families and patriots."





Johnston adds that she and her husband, Patrick, have 10 children. She says the couple is "pro-life ministry leaders," and that her kids are home-schooled.

She launched her Activist Mommy Facebook page in April 2016, and posted about the controversy surrounding Target's policy of allowing customers to use the bathroom of their choice based on their sexual identity. The emphasis of her post focused on how people can defend themselves from attackers in bathrooms.





Since then, more than 600,000 people have followed Johnston on Facebook, and 12,000-plus follow The Activist Mommy account on Twitter.

On those social media platforms, as well as activistmommy.com, people can read Johnston's thoughts on hot-button issues such as abortion, feminism, Islam and what she calls "the homosexual agenda."

Most recently, Johnston has garnered attention for calling Planned Parenthood "a criminal organization" and for advocating a "Sex Ed Sit-Out" to protest how sex education is being taught in schools.

"If you are not a rabid, foaming-at-the-mouth leftist liberal who wants to pervert the minds of children, everyone should be able to support supporting this sit out," Johnson said, according to Newsweek.

Protests were held in Charlotte, Sacramento, Spokane and Bloomington, in addition to Texas cities Austin and San Antonio.

Johnston made news last year for launching a #pullteenvogue campaign after Teen Vogue magazine published a how-to guide on anal sex. Johnston posted a video of herself burning the magazine on Facebook, and the video got 15 million views.

That action earned praise from Franklin Graham.

"Good for her! She’s right — this content is perverse and morally degenerate. Her Facebook video about it had 10 million views — check it out at The Activist Mommy," Graham wrote on Facebook.