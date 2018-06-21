Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are back in the forecast Thursday for much of NC

Severe thunderstorms could become strong to severe and produce heavy rain, hail and damaging winds across much of North Carolina, officials say.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and flash flooding are possible as the storms sweep across the state Thursday afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected timing of the storms is from 4-10 p.m. for Central North Carolina, and later for areas farther east. Frequent lightning will also be a threat for the eastern region.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is projected in northeastern counties, the forecast says.

The @NWSSPC has outlooked central #NCwx with a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather this afternoon/evening. Thunderstorms are expected to form and move into our area from the west this afternoon/evening. The primary threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/mWEtYqDq6b — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 21, 2018

The good news: the weather is expected to cool things down — even if slightly — after the heatwave that brought heat index values of 100-plus degrees to much of state this week.