Marine from Charlotte was accused of white supremacist ties. He's headed to prison.

A 19-year-old Marine from Charlotte linked to white supremacist groups has been sentenced by the U.S. Marine Corps to a month in prison .
Vasillios "Billy" Pistolis was convicted at a court martial of disobeying orders and making false statements, ProPublica and Frontline PBS reported on Wednesday.
Pistolis also will likely be removed from the Corps, according to the investigative media outlets.
Pistolis graduated from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte in 2016, the Observer reported in May.
The Marine Corps has not said what prompted the charges, but the court martial followed an investigation by ProPublica and Frontline that found Pistolis bragged about beating people during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.
ProPublica and Frontline linked Pistolis to the Atomwaffen Division and Traditionalist Worker Party, "two of the most militant groups in the neo-Fascist movement," the outlets said in their May 3 investigative report. The report documented current and former U.S. military members involved in white supremacist hate groups.
At his court martial, Pistolis also had his rank reduced from lance corporal to private first class, ABC News reported..
Efforts by various media outlets to reach Pistolis after his court martial were unsuccessful.
Pistolis' father, George Pistolis, told the Observer in May that "neither I nor my son’s mother have any personal knowledge or comment regarding these allegations."
Comments