There have been more NC fire deaths this year than in all of 2017. It's only June.

It's only June, and there have already been more fire deaths this year than in 2017.





Since January, 91 people have died in house fires in North Carolina, reported the Office of State Fire Marshal. Last year, there were 79 fire deaths statewide, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

There are two reasons for the increase: a spike in deadly fires earlier in the year and new rules for how fire departments report deaths to the fire marshal office, said Senior Deputy Insurance Commissioner Brian Taylor.

The new reporting process started at the beginning of January. It was implemented under the leadership of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who heads the Department of Insurance and the fire marshal office.

Gathering more accurate data will help fire officials better understand the characteristics of deadly fires in North Carolina.

In the past, the fire marshal's office relied on data from the U.S. Fire Administration to keep track of fire deaths in North Carolina, Taylor said. That data came from news reports, according to the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.

“... Our concern is what have we missed in years past, and what are we going to do to combat that?” Taylor said.

Starting in 2018, all of the state's more than 1,200 fire departments — including volunteer groups — are required to report house fire deaths directly to the fire marshal office within 48 hours, Taylor said.

“We knew that the reporting was not accurate, and now we have some teeth to hold fire departments accountable to report to us,” Taylor said.

North Carolina fire departments have reported 91 fire deaths to the fire marshal office this year. Unsurprisingly, Taylor said, the U.S. Fire Administration’s site shows fewer: only 57.

As the fire marshal office gets a better picture of the scope of this issue, it's also working to identify the leading causes of deadly fires across the state.

To accomplish that, a two-person state fire investigations unit was created to help support local departments, said Charlotte Chief Fire Investigator Paul Wilkinson.

“They’re technically responsible for 50 counties each, so to respond to every fire would be physically impossible for them,” Wilkinson said.





The state fire investigators get involved when a fire causes a fatality or more than $1 million in damages, according to Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said he sees the value of the investigators, especially to small rural fire departments.

“It’s in its infancy level,” he said. “But I imagine, as they grow staff, it can only benefit everybody.”

Before the unit was created, North Carolina was one of only five states where the fire marshal office did not oversee fire investigations, Taylor said.

The new reporting protocol helped fire officials notice that many homes did not have a working smoke alarm. In response, firefighters across the state visited thousands of homes Saturday to raise awareness of fire safety.

Another reason for this year’s high number of home fire fatalities is the spike in weather-related fire deaths in January and February, Taylor said. Improper use of electric space heaters caused many of these incidents, he said.

Taylor said he hopes to present on house fire deaths to the North Carolina General Assembly during the next legislative session.

“Half-way through the year we do have alarming numbers,” Taylor said. “In the next session, we can start looking at what we can do about some community risk reduction programs in the state and some funding for that.”