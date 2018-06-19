1 hurt when Jet Ski explodes on Lake Norman

A person was hospitalized after a Jet Ski exploded on Lake Norman on Tuesday.
The Jet Ski exploded at about 5:30 p.m. near Great Point Drive in Mooresville, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Great Point Drive is off Brawley School Road, just north of Trump National Golf Club Charlotte.
The person was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in stable condition, Iredell EMS told WBTV.
Emergency officials have not released the person's name and injuries, or what caused the Jet Ski to explode.
Comments