'I need your help she’s having a baby': NC trooper delivers baby on the side of the road

By Abbie Bennett

June 18, 2018 08:48 PM

"I need your help, she's having a baby," a driver yelled to a North Carolina state trooper on Raleigh's Capital Boulevard Monday morning.

Sgt. W.C. Johnson did just that.

The Highway Patrol said Johnson was traveling south on Capital Boulevard at about 7:45 a.m. Monday when he saw a silver SUV in the median with its lights flashing.

As he approached, the driver flagged him down, got out of the car and yelled for Johnson to help.

"Sgt. Johnson jumped into action," the Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Johnson assisted in the birth and provided "life saving measures to support the child until the fire department and EMS arrived," the Highway Patrol said.

Johnson stayed with the family until the mother and child were loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Later, Johnson visited the hospital and spent time with the mother and baby Achilles.

"We are pleased to say both are doing well and getting some much needed rest!" the Highway Patrol said.

