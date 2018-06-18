Matthews, N.C., man killed in motorcycle wreck in Indian Land

A North Carolina man was killed after an Indian Land wreck Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 8:27 a.m. June 16 at S.C. 160 and Calvin Hall Road, less than two miles east of Fort Mill. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the man killed was a 53-year-old from Matthews, N.C.

The man was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle west on S.C. 160 when it crashed into a 2017 Toyota four door sedan traveling east, turning from S.C. 160 onto Calvin Hall. The Toyota was driven by a 22-year-old Indian Land man who was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to CMC Pineville where he was pronounced dead.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"The driver was fatally injured, was wearing a helmet, and was ejected from the bike," said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the highway patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

Early Monday morning the Lancaster County coroner hadn't released a name of the deceased due to it being a North Carolina case, since the man was pronounced dead there.

Check back for more.



