1 shot near uptown Charlotte. Police question 'person of interest.'

Police were interviewing a person of interest late Friday in connection with a shooting near uptown Charlotte.
Officers responding to the 1100 block of 1st Street found a victim with gunshot wounds, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police statement. The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
Police also found the person of interest at the scene and took him to police headquarters for questioning. The shooting happened at 4:17 p.m., according to CMPD.
Police also were interviewing witnesses and said they were searching for no other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments