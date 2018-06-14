He asked his wife to back their truck up 'just a bit.' It killed him, police say

The man asked his wife to back the truck up "just a bit" so he could hook up the camper. That led to his death.
Arthur David Burrow became pinned at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday while trying to hook the camper to a pickup truck at Tamarac Marina Campground, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said. The campground is on Bringle Ferry Road on High Rock Lake near Salisbury.
The fifth wheel-type camper fell as Burrow's wife backed up, and the 63-year-old Salisbury man was pinned between the camper and the pickup truck bed, according to investigators.
Burrow's wife, Dianna Burrow, flagged down two women who happened to be nurses, according to investigators. The nurses called 911 "and began to render what aid they could until the victim could be freed from under the camper," the sheriff's office news release said.
The nurses told investigators that the man was pinned for about 10 minutes and was unconscious, "with gasping and labored breathing," according to the release.
A marina employee used a tractor to lift the camper. EMS and Liberty Fire Department responders administered CPR for almost 45 minutes "without any response," according to the sheriff's news release.
Comments