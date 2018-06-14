Silent Sam protester faces honor court charge at UNC

Maya Little, the UNC graduate student who threw ink and blood onto the Silent Sam Confederate statue in April, has been charged with honor court violations, according to a statement accompanying an online petition.
Little said she was charged June 4 by UNC's Office of Student Conduct with "stealing, destroying or misusing property," a violation of the honor code. The doctoral student in history from Columbus, Ohio threw red ink and her own blood on the base of Silent Sam monument in late April, in a public protest that she said provided context to the statue's racist history.
"My Honor Court hearing may very well coincide with the criminal trial I already face for spilling red ink and my blood on Silent Sam," her statement said. "The Honor Court will determine whether my protest against Confederate monuments is conduct unbecoming of a UNC affiliate."
After her defiant act of protest of the Confederate monument, Little was arrested and charged with defacing a public statue. She was released by authorities and has garnered support from fellow students.
Nearly 100 people had signed the change.org petition Thursday urging the charge to be dropped.
In a statement attributed to her on the petition website, Little said there was no record of honor court charges against UNC students who threw blue paint on Silent Sam in 1982 to celebrate an NCAA basketball championship or the N.C. State students who tossed paint on the statue in 1974 after their basketball championship.
"At UNC, dousing the monument in paint in the name of basketball is deemed a pastime while doing the same to contextualize and fight racism is a crime," Little's statement said. "Revealing the racist violence upon which Sam was built — exposing a truth the university would like to keep covered — could result in my expulsion."
An honor court charge can entail an investigation, and can ultimately lead to a judicial proceeding with punishments.
Little added: "Now I ask, how will UNC’s Honor Court act? Will they preserve what Dr. King called 'a negative peace, which is the absence of tension,' or will they stand for the rights of their peers fighting for racial equality?"
