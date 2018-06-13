10 rescued from rip currents in 2 hours at one NC beach, 15 at a SC beach

Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but crews are already busy rescuing people from rip currents off the coast of the Carolinas.

On Wednesday, 10 people were rescued in rip current-related incidents in two hours, according to Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Fifteen others were rescued by North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue in South Carolina, according to the rescue group.

While 25 total rescues took place Wednesday, there were no reported drownings.

The National Weather Service had issued a moderate rip current risk Wednesday. The same is expected Thursday.

North Carolina has had 54 recorded rip current deaths since 1996, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The U.S. Lifesaving Association estimates that nearly 100 people die in rip currents each year in the United States. Rip currents accounted for more than 80 percent of the 84,900 rescues that lifeguards made in 2016.