Someone vandalized iconic Cape Hatteras lighthouse. Do you know who, or what, SEF is?

A famous North Carolina lighthouse was vandalized, officials said on Wednesday.

Someone carved the letters "SEF" into the bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the National Park Service said on Facebook Wednesday.

"The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, loved by visitors from all over the world, was recently vandalized. If you have any information that could lead to the individual(s) who decided to etch the letters 'SEF0' on the original bronze door that opens up to the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, please let us know," the park service wrote.

The bronze doors of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The National Park Service said on June 13, 2018 someone vandalized on of the doors. National Park Service

"Many residents of Hatteras Island have served as lighthouse keepers in the 1800s and 1900s, taking care of the this iconic structure and helping to protect mariners off the coast," said David Hallac, Cape Hatteras National Seashore superintendent. "It is important that we treat the lighthouse with respect to honor the structure itself and the legacy of those that served in it."

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, which was completed in 1870, is a National Historic Landmark.