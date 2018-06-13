NC Senate bill offers cheap health care but the sick and the elderly could be left out

A proposal to give North Carolinians cheaper health care coverage cleared a Senate committee Wednesday and is headed for a vote by the full Senate.

Those who support the proposal, including the N.C. Farm Bureau, are careful to say the product described in the legislation is not health insurance. But it would pay for medical expenses and is designed to appeal to those who can't afford health insurance.

Opponents say allowing such plans will let the Farm Bureau and other nonprofits cherry-pick the youngest and healthiest customers from the ACA, which would turn the ACA into a high-risk pool with exorbitant prices. Critics also said it offers no consumer protections.

"For the folks who are struggling now, it will only get worse," said Brendan Riley, a health policy analyst with the N.C. Justice Center.

The proposal would allow certain nonprofit organizations to offer "health benefit plans" that were largely outlawed as "junk" insurance by the Affordable Care Act, which passed Congress in 2010 and began requiring most Americans to have health insurance starting in 2014. The federal mandate to have health insurance was lifted this year.

Health benefit plans are controversial because they allow organizations to reject applicants with cancer or other preexisting conditions, or charge older or seriously ill people much higher fees. These plans can also cap lifetime financial benefits and, because they are not regulated, are not required to meet financial solvency requirements that guarantee they will have sufficient funds to pay customers' medical bills. They also don't have to cover mental health benefits or preventive health, unlike health insurance regulated under the ACA.

Only organizations that have been in existence for a decade and have statewide memberships would be eligible to offer the health benefit plans that would compete with health insurance. But the organizations are not restricted on who they can accept as members, raising the prospect that thousands of people would join for the cheaper health benefits. An annual membership in the N.C. Farm Bureau is not limited to farmers, for example, and costs just $25 a year. A membership in the N.C. Realtors Association is not limited to realtors and costs several hundred dollars a year.

"There is no force on the plans that says you have to offer anything to anyone," said sponsor Sen. Ralph Hise, a Republican from Spruce Pine. "If you don't meet the qualifications of the plan you may be mad .... but that's a point of contract law."

Hise said this option is much-needed for people "who are forced into not having insurance because they can't afford $36,000 a year for them and their spouses." Individual health insurance plans sold by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the state's largest health insurer, have tripled in cost in recent years for some customers.

Opponents of the bill include the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, which says health benefit plans discriminate based on health status and would drive up costs for the sickest members of society. Blue Cross and the N.C. Department of Insurance, which regulates health plans, said the proposal requires more analysis.

Cady Thomas, a lobbyist for the realtors, said spiraling insurance costs are the No. 1 complaint of realtors, who are independent, self-employed contractors and are responsible for their own health insurance.

"When you have a $2,000 monthly premium coming up and you don't have a sale, it causes cash flow issues," Thomas said. "We have seen a number of members who are going without health insurance."

The provision passed as part of House Bill 933, which deals with licensing school psychologists. The health benefits provision was added by the Senate and will have to go back to the House for approval. It would allow nonprofit member organizations to offer health benefit plans starting in 2020.





Only two states allow nonprofits to sell membership health benefit organizations. Tennessee has allowed the practice for a quarter-century; Iowa approved it in April but it hasn't been implemented.

Most people covered under the ACA receive federal subsidies to offset their health insurance costs. But those who have experienced the largest cost increases have household incomes that make them ineligible for the subsidies. The plans in question are sold to individuals or families directly or through insurance agents.

The bill doesn't directly affect people who buy their health insurance through an employer or from Medicare or Medicaid.





Larry Wooten, president of the N.C. Farm Bureau, said health benefit plans wouldn't attract legions of people, as critics warn. He said that the ACA, under which more than 500,000 people in the state have individual coverage, would not be significantly affected.

"We can provide some relief to some of our members who are basically trapped," Wooten said. "I've got horror story after horror story from our farm members."





Wooten said the Farm Bureau, which has 551,000 member families, would offer tiered health benefits, based on health condition and cost. Some will not be able to afford it and some may not quality, he said.

"This is not going to be cheap health insurance," Wooten said. "What we're doing has got to be actuarially sound, capitalized, and on and on.