Duke Energy can't raise its rates in Charlotte, the state ruled. That rarely happens.

A state regulator on Friday rejected Duke Energy’s request to raise customers rates in Charlotte, ordering it instead to cut those rates.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission's order amounts to a rare denial for the Charlotte-based utility, which had sought its first rate hike since 2013 for central and western North Carolina.

It was not immediately clear how customer bills will be affected by the announcement. Duke must now submit a plan to the commission for how rates will be impacted.

In requiring Duke to reduce rates, the commission pointed to benefits Duke is getting from a lower tax rate for corporations approved by Congress last year that President Donald Trump had made a centerpiece of his economic policy.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Duke had sought to collect an addition $700 million annually from customers, including to recoup costs related to its expensive coal ash cleanup around the state.

In a statement, Duke said it disagreed with some of the order's findings.





"The company will evaluate next steps, keeping in mind that it is critical to balance the needs of our customers with smart investments that keep costs as low as possible and keep North Carolina competitive for the long term," Duke said.

Duke had initially requested an average increase for all customers of 13.6 percent. Under that plan, residents' rates would have grown by 16.7 percent, the largest increase of any customer group.





Duke lowered the request this year to an 8.5 percent average increase across all customer types. The reduction accounted for savings under the federal tax cuts and a partial settlement reached with the commission’s public staff, which represents consumers.

Duke has said the higher bills were needed to recoup costs it had incurred to generate cleaner electricity and modernize the state's electric grid. In making the announcement last year, Duke said that even with the proposed change its rates would still be lower than in 1991, when adjusted for inflation.

But the company also generated criticism for asking that customers foot coal ash costs, including to close ash sites – which state lawmakers ordered Duke to shutter after a 2014 ash spill into the Dan River.

Duke has said its shareholders are on the hook for fines and cleanup costs associated with the spill itself.

Opposing a rate hike

Tech giants Apple, Facebook and Google, which all have operations in the state, also opposed the Duke rate increase. Among other things, the firms blasted Duke's push for customers to cover costs for an abandoned nuclear project near Gaffney, S.C., and for a project to upgrade the state's electric system.

Low-income customers also told Duke and the commission that the higher rates would be difficult to afford. And the North Carolina AARP had said older adults across the state were concerned about the impact of a large rate hike.

Critics had also expressed frustration that Duke pushed to raise rates the same year it revealed CEO Lynn Good was given a 55 percent increase in compensation last year, taking her to $21.4 million. That's the highest she's ever made as chief executive.

Friday's announcement comes after the commission this year approved an increase for Duke customers in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area.

In that case, Duke initially requested an average jump across all customer types of 14.9 percent.

The commission approved an increase of 4.7 percent over the next four years. In 2022 that rises to 6 percent.