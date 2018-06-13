Kroger to close all its stores in the Triangle; 1,500 workers affected

National grocery chain Kroger announced today that it would be closing its stores in the Triangle.
The Cincinnati-based grocer, which owns regional grocer Harris Teeter, said it would be closing a total of 14 stores by Aug. 14.
The company said about 1,500 employees would be affected, more than half part-time.
In its release, Kroger said that the Triangle market has too many grocery stores.
“After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close our stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger, in a statement. “While we have had some success, we have not been able to grow our business the way we would like in this market.
“The retail environment is challenging and changing in Raleigh-Durham,” Clontz said. “Many retail analysts say the Raleigh-Durham market is overstored.”
Kroger said it plans to sell all 14 stores. It is currently under contract with Food Lion for one store, Crunch Fitness for one store and Harris Teeter, which Kroger owns, for eight stores.
“We are continuing discussions and exploring potential options for the remaining stores,” Clontz said.
The locations of the eight stores that Harris Teeter has agreed to acquire are:
- 202 W. NC Hwy 54 in Durham
- 3457 Hillsborough Road in Durham
- 5116 N. Roxboro Road in Durham
- 1273 N.W. Maynard Road in Cary
- 8345 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
- 940 U.S. Highway 64 in Apex
- 1802 North Point Dr. in Durham
- 1371 E. Broad St. in Fuquay-Varina.
