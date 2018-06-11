State investigators find fault with Cary natural birth center where 3 infants died

State investigators said Monday they found significant problems at a Cary natural birth center where three infants died in the span of six months.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services spent two months reviewing the Baby+Co. facility and issued its findings Monday.

The state health agency said Baby+Co. was substandard in a number of areas, including medical oversight, supervision of nurse midwives, patient admissions, after-hours staffing and staff training. The agency is still reviewing Baby+Co.'s on-site lab, as well as a recent incident from this past weekend involving a Baby+Co. patient.





The agency has no legal authority to inspect natural birth centers because they are not licensed or regulated in North Carolina, but Baby+Co. voluntarily agreed to a state review. However, Baby+Co. is not subject to any fines or corrective actions as a result of the state's findings.

The Cary facility opened in October 2014 and delivered more than 1,200 babies until it temporarily halted deliveries in March. The center has reported four newborn deaths, three in the six months leading up to the temporary closure. After an internal investigation, Baby+Co. said it meets all safety standards and resumed delivering last month.

The Cary birth center has an arrangement for emergency transfers to WakeMed Cary hospital across the street for births that develop complications. WakeMed Cary is an investor in Baby+Co and a business partner with the natural birth center.

Baby+Co is staffed by certified nurse midwives who provide prenatal screenings and deliveries. The center's policy is to only accept low-risk pregnancies, which would exclude women with obesity, diabetes and other conditions.

This is a developing story.