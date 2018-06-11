NAACP threatens to sue over charter school law and voter ID requirement

The state NAACP on Monday threatened to sue over a new North Carolina law allowing four mostly white towns in Mecklenburg County to create their own charter schools, and a proposed constitutional amendment requiring voter ID at the polls.
The legislature approved the charter school law last week; as a local measure, it didn't need Gov. Roy Cooper's signature.
Likewise, the constitutional amendment would not need the Democratic governor's signature — but it would need approval from the voters in November.
House Republicans propose asking voters to make voter ID a constitutional requirement. If voters want IDs, legislators would come back with a proposal laying out the rules.
A federal court overturned a 2013 law that required voter ID and made a host of changes to election law.
The new charter law allows Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius to create and run their own charter schools. A separate budget provision allows them and municipalities across the state to spend property taxes on schools, an authority now generally reserved for counties and the state.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
