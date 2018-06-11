Family-run doughnut shop in NC named one of nation's 10 best

A small, family-run doughnut shop in Graham, North Carolina, has been named one of the the nation's 10 "best-loved local doughnut joints."
Daily Donuts came in at No. 5 on a list that included shops in California, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington.
The shop, 30 minutes west of Chapel Hill, was cited for specialties that include a maple bacon doughnut, which is frosted and covered with bacon bits.
"Daily Donuts has one of the widest menus on this list, with dozens of varieties of regular and filled doughnuts, plus handfuls of specialty items and pastries," said Time.com.
Time.com partnered with Yelp to come up with the list, combining positive reviews and the bakery’s star rating. The site said it limited the winners to one per state.
"The doughnuts served up by the winning shops include quirky vegan varieties, candy-coated specials, traditional Polish-style paczkis, and no-frills-but-darn-good plain doughnuts," said Time.com.
It's the second time in the past two years that Daily Donuts has been nationally recognized.
In March of 2017, Buzzfeed.com named it "the best bakery in North Carolina."
TV station WGHP reported the owner, Polo Moeuy, mixes the dough each day from scratch, and then cuts, fries and glazes each of the doughnuts by hand.
