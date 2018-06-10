Memorial Day is over. Here is what's happening to gas prices in the Carolinas

Gas prices have dropped since drivers in South and North Carolina saw record high prices over Memorial Day weekend.

During Memorial Day weekend, travelers paid the highest gas prices since 2014, according to AAA Carolinas, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association.

As of Sunday, Rock Hill’s average price for regular gas was $2.55 a gallon, down from an average of $2.63 a gallon shortly before Memorial Day weekend, AAA reports.

In South Carolina, the average price hit $2.58 a gallon on Sunday, dropping from $2.65 a gallon near Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. North Carolina’s average dropped to $2.74 a gallon on Sunday, down from $2.78 around Memorial Day.

The Charlotte and Gastonia regions had an average of $2.72 a gallon as of Sunday, according to AAA Carolinas. The national average was $2.92 a gallon on Sunday.