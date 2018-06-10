Special Forces soldier from Fort Bragg killed by enemy fire in Somalia

A soldier serving in Somalia with a Special Forces group from Fort Bragg died Friday from injuries sustained by enemy indirect fire, the Department of Defense said.
Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Arizona, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Conrad was assisting with Operation Octave Shield, which supports partner-nation military operations in Somalia to fight the al-Qaeda network.
The U.S. government posthumously awarded Conrad the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Times reported.
Four other U.S. soldiers were injured during the attack. They received care from a medical team at the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, The Associated Press reported.
