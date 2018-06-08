Driver fires multiple rounds into truck, critically injuring other driver, police say

A driver in east Charlotte was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Friday night after another driver fired multiple rounds into his pickup truck, police said.
The driver of a sedan shot into the pickup as both traveled in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive at 7:38 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said.
The men were alone in their vehicles, and bullets hit no other car or person, according to Harris.
The pickup's driver was shot once, Harris said, and was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police said they were still determining if the drivers knew each other.
