Dunkin' Donuts is so upset with this Charlotte store, it's suing to close it

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins filed a federal lawsuit on Friday to close one of their jointly operated Charlotte stores for failing to address what the companies said were issues such as mold, bad hygiene practices and improperly stored food.
According to the lawsuit, a June 2 inspection by the companies found mold in an ice machine; food preparation equipment "not properly cleaned and sanitized;" food that was not dated and stored correctly; and "improper" hygiene practices by employees, "to name but a few of the violations identified."
The lawsuit does not specify the "improper" hygiene practices.
The lawsuit contends franchisee Yugdharini LLC breached its franchise agreement "by repeatedly violating Dunkin's operational standards relating to health, food safety, and sanitation at their former Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins combo shops" in the 6700 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
According to the lawsuit, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins officials found "numerous violations" of the companies' standards for health, food safety and sanitation during inspections on July 6, 2017, and on May 30 and June 2.
"Each inspection resulted in a failing grade.," the lawsuit said.
The store, however, has received an "A" grade on each of its past 10 Mecklenburg County health inspections, dating to 2013, according to a public records search by the Observer.
The store received a score of 94 on its most recent inspection, on Feb. 13.
Two "critical violations" were found during the inspection, government records show: An employee's uncovered drink was left on a shelf above the food prep area, which could promote "cross-contamination," according to the inspection report; and pre-cooked eggs were kept at below the required 135 degrees Fahrenheit in hot drawers.
The store fixed the problems by discarding the drink and reheating the hot drawers to 165 degrees, government records show.
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins representatives delivered the franchise termination notice on Thursday, June 7, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, also seeks $75,000 in compensation.
Yugdharini LLC is based in Harrisburg, N.C., according to its filings with the N.C. Secretary of State's office.
Rohit Savani, who is listed in state documents as Yugdharini LLC's manager and registered agent, has not responded to requests for comment since Friday from the Observer.
No one has responded to phone messages left by the Observer at the store, which was still open Monday evening.
A spokeswoman for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. said the company was unable to comment "due to pending litigation."
