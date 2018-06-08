Members of NC church known for 'blasting' out demons accused of bilking taxpayers

In this 2012 photo provided by a former member of the church, Word of Faith Fellowship leader Jane Whaley, center, holds a baby with others during a church ceremony in Spindale, North Carolina. On Thursday, Kent Covington of Rutherfordton, a top minister in the Word of Faith Fellowship church, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in what prosecutors called an unemployment insurance benefits scheme.. Associated Press