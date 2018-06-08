NC Supreme Court rules that superintendent should be in charge of state's public schools

The N.C. Supreme Court has ruled that State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson should be in charge of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the state's public school system.

In a decision released Friday, the justices upheld a three-judge panel's ruling that said Johnson should have more control of high-level hiring and spending at the state Department of Public Instruction, The State Board of Education had sued both Johnson and the state to block a 2016 law that transferred some of their powers to the superintendent.

"Today's ruling validates the common-sense position that the duly-elected Superintendent of Public instruction should lead the Department of Public Instruction," Johnson said in a statement Friday. "I am looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us and working with board members to strengthen public education in North Carolina."

The state board had warned of dire consequences should Johnson prevail, including saying in court filings that letting the law go into effect would “generate enormous disruption for our State’s public schools” and empower Johnson to unilaterally fire up to 1,000 DPI employees. But Johnson has said in his affidavits that the state board is preventing him from hiring the people he wanted for some top positions.

Johnson, 34, became the first Republican elected superintendent of schools in North Carolina in more than 100 years in 2016. In that same election, Democratic challenger Roy Cooper defeated Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. Republicans make up a majority of the state board, but the terms for six of the 11 members appointed by the governor will expire by 2019.

A month after the 2016 election, state legislators shifted some of the powers of the state board to Johnson. For instance, the new law says the superintendent is the head of the Department of Public Instruction and that the Office of Charter Schools reports to him.

State lawmakers have backed Johnson through the case, budgeting money for him to defend the lawsuit and to hire his own staff, some of whom have been former McCrory staffers. Legislators barred the state board from using taxpayer money in the legal fight.

A three-judge panel of Superior Court judges sided in July 2017 with Johnson and legislators. But the law has been on hold with the Supreme Court agreeing to the board’s request to expedite the appeal and hear the case.

The high court decision — which was 6-0 — comes during a challenging period for the state Department of Public Instruction, which is facing a $5.1 million budget cut this year that Johnson and the state board unsuccessfully tried to get lawmakers to put on hold. State board members have warned that layoffs will likely be necessary.





An audit ordered by state lawmakers recommended ways to transform DPI, something Johnson says he will look to implement.

"While it is unfortunate that it took more than a year and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to resolve this matter, the positive news is that we will be able to utilize the data-driven analysis to reorganize DPI to help the agency focus on its core mission of supporting educators, students and parents across North Carolina," Johnson said.