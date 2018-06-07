Video: Coast Guard helicopter rescues Carnival cruise passenger 100 miles off NC coast

Coast Guard helicopter rescues Carnival cruise passenger 100 miles off NC coast

By Abbie Bennett

June 07, 2018 05:09 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a Carnival cruise ship passenger about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old woman, who needed medical attention for appendicitis-like symptoms, was hoisted from the ship and taken to a Norfolk hospital, according to a news release from the coast guard.

The Portsmouth Coast Guard station received word from the ship at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Coast Guard's station in Elizabeth City responded.

"The Carnival Horizon diverted their course towards shore, which expedited our response time," said Lt. j.g. Daniel J. Dunn, command duty officer at the 5th District command center in Portsmouth. "The success of this case was a result of exceptional coordination between the cruise ship, the command center and Air Station Elizabeth City."

