Video: Coast Guard helicopter rescues Carnival cruise passenger 100 miles off NC coast

Coast Guard helicopter rescues Carnival cruise passenger 100 miles off NC coast The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a Carnival cruise ship passenger about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras. The 33-year-old woman was hoisted from the ship and taken to a Norfolk hospital. (No Audio) U.S. Coast Guard ×

SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a Carnival cruise ship passenger about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras. The 33-year-old woman was hoisted from the ship and taken to a Norfolk hospital. (No Audio) U.S. Coast Guard