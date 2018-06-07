Voter ID decision could go on the 2018 ballot

The NC legislature is back. Here's what you need to know. NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms. Kevin Keister ×

