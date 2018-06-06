Roy Cooper vetoes state budget

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he has vetoed the state budget proposal passed by the legislature.

As long as Republicans stick together, their budget will survive the Democratic governor's veto. The GOP holds such large majorities in both the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives that they can override vetoes. That's what happened last year after Cooper vetoed lawmakers' two-year budget plan.

This time, lawmakers are making adjustments for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Cooper made his announcement flanked by teachers and said that the level of education spending in the budget was a major reason for his veto. He said he wanted to send a message.

"When you are continuing to drop in per-pupil expenditures, when you’re still 37th in the country in teacher pay, that’s unacceptable," Cooper said.

Cooper had proposed spending several hundred million dollars more than legislative leaders ultimately agreed to. The main difference was that Cooper wanted to stop the implementation of another corporate income tax cut next year and freeze planned tax cuts on income that people earn above $200,000, using the extra revenue to give teachers a larger raise and also spend money on other projects.





The legislature took no heed of Cooper's suggestions, keeping the tax cuts on track to go into effect next year. But the budget Cooper vetoed isn't entirely more austere than what he had suggested.

For state employees, the legislature goes further than what Cooper had proposed in some cases, including raising the minimum wage for most state workers to $15 an hour. The legislature also gave bigger raises to prison correctional officers and state troopers than Cooper had proposed.

Cooper said that while he believes nearly three-quarters of state employees would have received larger raises under his plan, he’s glad that the legislature did set aside millions of dollars for state employees. He said he thinks that only happened because his budget announcement put pressure on Republican leaders to do more.

"This budget would've been a lot worse, but for the budget we put forth," he said.

Cooper defended his budget from suggestions from the legislature that if the state had adopted his proposal it would soon face a deficit. Cooper said that not only does his plan not lead to deficit spending, but that he actually thinks the Republicans will eventually put the state into a deficit. “Unfortunately you’re going to have to have cuts down the road if you continue these tax breaks,” he said.

Cooper also has reason to dislike the budget's environmental funding, which is millions of dollars lower than what he had asked for. And on the education front, the budget makes some changes to aid in the expansion of public charter schools as well as taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, which Cooper has been opposed to in the past.

This is a developing story and will be updated.