Controversial NC charter bill approved after a year-long debate

A controversial bill won final legislative approval Wednesday, opening the door for four Mecklenburg County towns to create their own charter schools.
The 64-53 vote in the N.C House caps a year-long debate over the bill. Because it's a local measure, the bill does not need approval from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The House voted for the bill despite suggestions that it would lead to further segregation in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and create a precedent for other towns across the state.
Sponsor Bill Brawley, a Matthews Republican, said it gives his and other towns options.
Supporters said the bill is a response to frustration that the towns of Matthews, Mint Hill, Cornelius and Huntersville aren't getting a fair shake from CMS.
"They have stressed to me over and over this is not an attack on CMS," said Rep. John Bradford, a Cornelius Republican. "My towns want to make clear they (want) ave an option and this bill gives them this option.”
