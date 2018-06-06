Stormy Daniels storms into Raleigh with politically laced strip show

Stormy Daniels sprung onto the stage of The Men’s Club draped in a costume patterned like a flowing American flag, which she slowly shed down to a red, white and blue garter and a star-spangled thong.

As she danced for spectators, the same day she filed her latest lawsuit related to her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, the speakers blared “American Woman.”

And as the crowd cheered, the porn star discovered a new crop of fans in the front row: political supporters with no prior strip club experience.

That was the case for Jimmy Creech, who was seated with his wife, Chris Weedy, in the front row to cheer on the stripper and porn actress he called “an American hero.”

“We just admire her willingness to challenge the dishonesty of Donald Trump,” he said. “To call him out on that and take it as far as it can go.”

The 40-year-old actress alleges both an affair and a hush-money deal with Trump, who has denied any romantic contact.

Her show coincided with Wednesday's new headlines: a lawsuit filed against her former attorney Keith Davidson, calling him a "puppet" for the Trump administration who conspired to get her to deny the affair.

With Daniels set for two nights of performances at the club, pole dancing took on a decidedly political flavor, and her arrival made for unexpected patrons.

Daniels, signing T shirts that read “Team Stormy,” said Wednesday her support has come from unfamiliar territory since her “60 Minutes” interview this spring in which she described a consensual affair with the president in 2006 in the early years of his marriage to first lady Melania Trump.

“The fan base is now completely different,” she said. “Lots of gay men taking forays into strip clubs, and lots of women. Angry, angry women.”

Weedy, a psychiatric social worker, said she sees clients troubled by substance abuse and financial straits that lead to sex industry work.

“I don’t frequent these kinds of places,” she said. “But it’s important to me to support Stormy because she’s standing up for herself and she has integrity. She’s articulate. In that ("60 Minutes") interview, you could feel her integrity.”

At least one man at the club was spotted wearing a red T-shirt bearing the slogan “Make America Horny Again," a nod to both Trump's campaign slogan and Daniels' tour name.

Daniels’ visit is a repeat appearance at the club where she danced in 2010 while topless and dressed as Little Red Riding Hood — a night on which she announced she would not challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter in her home state of Louisiana.

Now, she has a frequent topic of 24/7 news reports and legal wrangling.

Millions watched Daniels' March interview on "60 Minutes," with interviewer Anderson Cooper. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had been threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot by an unknown man who warned her to leave Trump alone. The man motioned to Daniel's daughter, the actress said, telling her, "It would be a shame if something happened to her mom."

Though the president has said he had no knowledge of any payment to Daniels, his newest legal aide Rudy Giuliani said in a Fox News interview last month that Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for $130,000 to keep the actress quiet during his 2016 election campaign.

Earlier this year, Daniels filed suit against Trump and Cohen seeking to dissolve a confidentiality agreement she signed shortly before the election in exchange for the money. She later added a defamation suit against the president after he posted a tweet calling her forensic drawing of the the threatening man "a total con job."