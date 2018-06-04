Blackbeard exhibit expands at Maritime Museum as pirates take over Beaufort

Blackbeard, feared and loathed during his short piratical career, continues to be celebrated in these more modern times. Nowhere is that more evident than at the North Carolina Maritime Museum on the Beaufort waterfront, which marks the 300th anniversary of the grounding the Queen Anne’s Revenge this weekend with an expanded exhibit, a new highway marker and a day-long symposium on the pirate’s life.

The events mark the kickoff of Pirate Week at the museum, celebrated with themed take-home crafts and viewings of the film “Blackbeard’s Lost Ship.”





The commemorations begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, when the state will unveil a new highway marker noting Blackbeard's connection to North Carolina. The marker will be placed on the drive leading into Fort Macon at Atlantic Beach.

The expanded exhibit opens on Friday, and Saturday is Maritime Day, when visitors get to sail in the museum’s fleet of traditional wooden boats and cast a line with a cane pole. Maritime Day events, which are free and open to the public, are based at the museum's extension on Gallants Channel, at 172 W. Beaufort Road.

The Maritime Museum has been home since 2011 to the “Who Was Blackbeard” exhibit, the largest display of artifacts from the Queen Anne’s Revenge. On Friday, it will open an 800-square-foot expansion to the attraction.

The Queen Anne’s Revenge, Blackbeard’s flagship, ran aground in 1718 and was found in 1996 in about 20 feet of water off the N.C. coast. Salvagers have removed and documented hundreds of artifacts from the ship, more than 300 of which are on display at the state-run museum.

Because the ship ran aground, the crew had time to remove most of the valuables the ship held, but what remained is rich in the history of weaponry, wooden ship construction and 18th-century maritime life.

The exhibit expansion will tell more about what’s known of the world and times in which Blackbeard lived. It includes a timeline, for instance, of important scientific discoveries made while Blackbeard was alive.





At 11 a.m. Saturday, the museum will hold the Parade of Cannons, an homage to Blackbeard, with a fleet of boats making its way from the Maritime Museum at the modern-day entrance to Beaufort Harbor to the end of Fulford Street, the site of the “white house” that marked the harbor’s entrance on maps during Blackbeard’s day. The symposium, “New perspectives on Blackbeard the Pirate,” will run at the museum from non to 5 p.m. and will include lectures about ongoing research, recovery and exhibition of artifacts from the shipwreck.