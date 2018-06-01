File photo -
File photo - Elise Amendola AP
File photo - Elise Amendola AP

North Carolina

Two razor blades found taped on BP and Sheetz gas pumps in North Carolina

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

June 01, 2018 12:17 PM

In the course of two days, drivers in the suburbs of Winston-Salem and Greensboro have found razor blades taped to gas pumps.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on May 24 about a razor blade taped to gas pump at a Sheetz on Gumtree Road in Wallburg, a suburb southeast of Winston-Salem, WFMY reported.

The sheriff’s office reviewed the gas station’s security cameras but did not see any abnormal activity among the people pumping gas, the WFMY reported.

Two days later, a man at a BP station on North Main Street in Archdale, a suburb southwest of Greensboro, warned a store employee about a razor blade at a pump, Fox 8 reported.

Based on the gas station’s security footage, Patricia Breese, the store’s manager, said the blade appeared to be taped on the pump as  a man stood next to his car, WTVD reported.

The razor blade had fallen to the ground when the customer and Breese went back to check the pump, Fox 8 reported.

The Sheetz and BP are less than 18 miles apart.

  Comments  