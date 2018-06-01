New UNC Asheville leader has experience at Davidson, Guilford and other liberal arts colleges

UNC Asheville will have a new leader with experience at liberal arts colleges around the country.
Nancy Cable, president of the Florida-based Arthur Vining David Foundations since 2012, was elected chancellor of UNC Asheville on Friday by the UNC Board of Governors. Cable will start the position Aug. 15 at an annual salary of $330,000.
She was nominated by UNC President Margaret Spellings after three candidates were identified as finalists by a UNCA search committee. She succeeds Mary Grant, who left the university to be president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate in Boston.
In a statement, Cable said she is delighted and honored.
"UNC Asheville is a true gem of an academic liberal arts and sciences institution within an exceptional UNC system of campuses, and I am deeply grateful to the faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees who served with such dedication throughout the search process," the statement said. "What a joy it will be to join the University and the Asheville community!"
Cable has served in administrative roles at a number of colleges. She was a dean at Denison University in Ohio and at Guilford College in Greensboro. She was vice president and dean of admission and financial aid at Davidson College near Charlotte from 1991 to 2005. From 2005 to 2009, she served as vice president for development in the College of Engineering at the University of Virginia, and later with UVa's Semester at Sea program. She later was vice president, then interim president at Bates College in Maine.
Cable received an undergraduate degree in history from Marietta College, a master's in education from the University of Vermont and a doctorate in higher education history from the University of Virginia. She also graduated from the Harvard University Institute for Educational Leadership.
UNC Asheville is the UNC system's liberal arts college, with 3,700 students. It offers 30 undergraduate majors and a master of liberal arts and sciences degree.
