Not all police are 'homegrown terrorists,' Charlotte City Council member says

Despite a tweet calling police officers "homegrown terrorists," Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield told Charlotte news media this week that she wasn't referring to all police.
"I never said anything about good officers," Mayfield told Observer news partner WBTV on Thursday, a day after wives of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers defended their husbands at a City Council meeting in reaction to Mayfield's tweets about police. "It's that old saying where if the shoe fits, wear it. Then why are you offended if I'm talking about those that are out there committing crimes while they wear a badge and have a gun?
"If anything, you should be standing up saying, 'Thank you for saying something, because you are going to help protect my husband or my wife while they are out there, because they are not going to be serving next to an officer where they have to question what their motives are," Mayfield told the station.
Mayfield, a four-term council member, sparked national outrage in April when she questioned the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a Facebook post. She linked to an article on 9/11 conspiracy theories and said, “I am still waiting for someone to produce pieces of the alleged plane that opened the doors for US citizens to lose all privacy rights.”
She started a controversy in March with a tweet calling police officers terrorists. “Being Black in America under #45 [Donald Trump] has created homegrown terrorist [sic] wearing blue uniforms. #AReckoningIsComing,” the tweet said.
On Thursday morning, Mayfield tweeted a message to her critics: "To ALL OF YOU talking nonsense about my posts, Forget YOU," the tweet said. "A Black man can't drink in his own garage, can't drive down the street, car can't break down, can't walk in a store without being killed by someone in a police uniform. So who is going work to remove the BAD cops?#IWILL"
On Thursday afternoon, she tweeted:
"If only this much energy was spent correcting the bias, discrimination, assaults, and deaths of unarmed men, women & children."
And:
"While I understand some Elected Officials attempting to take sides on the issue of Police brutality the fact is that I never said All Police are corrupt. The amount of calls I have received by those affected is overwhelming. I will be having community talks led by them. #StandUp."
Her tweets drew positive and negative reaction.
"Are you tweeting on Ambien?" tweeted Valerie, a self-described "conservative, Christian, Republican." "Either way, I'm glad that you have shared how you really feel. Now we can work twice as hard to remove you from city council and give district 3 better representation."
Ambien is the sleeping pill that actress Roseanne Barr claimed factored into her racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her ABC TV show, National Public Radio and other national media reported..
Mayfield's tweet about police brutality does "nothing to help or heal but rather promotes division and a victim mentality," Jason Fisher tweeted. "What a shame."
Others supported Mayfield.
"u the best keep speaking out on these things much love," tweeted Naheem Fields.
"Hear, hear and Amen," tweeted Bryan O-Quinn. "Thank you Ms. Mayfield for being a stand-up woman of principle and of God."
