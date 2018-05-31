Mecklenburg suburbs could soon run own schools: 'The towns have asked for a divorce.'

Despite warnings that it could resegregate North Carolina schools, a bill that would allow Mecklenburg County towns to run their own charter schools moved a step closer to final passage Thursday.
The N.C. Senate tentatively approved House Bill 514 after a sometimes heated debate over the local and statewide implications of the measure.
Supporters and even critics of the bill called it a warning shot to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. And one CMS official said the bill, supported by four of Mecklenburg's six towns, signals a possible break-up.
"Let's be honest," said Charles Jeter, CMS government relations coordinator. "The towns have asked for a divorce."
Supporters said the bill would ensure towns frustrated by a lack of facilities and resources from CMS can provide their own in the form of charter schools. Cornelius, Huntersville and Mint Hill have been included in the bill, which originally involved Matthews. Suburban towns have long complained that most CMS resources go to Charlotte schools.
Sen. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte Republican, told senators that he'd just spoken to Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey.
"What Mayor Bailey told me this morning was, 'We just want to figure out how to get adequate seats for our students'," Bishop said.
Even bill opponents criticized CMS.
"CMS is arrogant, they don't listen, they are not transparent or accountable with the $1.5 billion budget they have to spend," said Sen. Joel Ford, a Charlotte Democrat. "I can understand the frustration of the parents in Matthews, Cornelius, Mint Hill and Huntersville."
Several Democrats warned that although it's a local bill, other cities could ask for the same authority.
"This is a slippery slope," said Democratic Sen. Fؓloyd McKissick of Durham. "You could end up with schools that could become more racially and economically segregated."
