Deputy was bowling when his pistol discharged, grazing child with shrapnel

An off-duty deputy was bowling when his pistol accidentally discharged, grazing a child with shrapnel on Friday night, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said .
The pistol discharged shortly before 8 p.m. at George Pappas' Victory Lanes on Morlake Drive in Mooresville , according to a sheriff's office news release. Pappas is a retired Hall of Fame bowler from Charlotte.
The shrapnel grazed the back of a 10-year-old boy, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The child was not seriously injured and wasn't taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office said it will investigate the incident internally, while the Mooresville Police Department determines if any laws were broken.
The deputy has been placed on leave pending the investigations, the sheriff's office said.
The bowling center recently hosted the PBA50 Mooresville Open, a stop on the Professional Bowlers Association's senior circuit.
