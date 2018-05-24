Time running out for 30-year-old man to leave parents' house

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday, May 22, 2018, he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued he’s entitled to six months more time. Douglass Dowty The Syracuse Newspapers via AP