Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday, May 22, 2018, he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued he’s entitled to six months more time. Douglass Dowty The Syracuse Newspapers via AP

Time running out for 30-year-old man to leave parents' house

By Joe Marusak

May 24, 2018 10:20 PM

A 30-year-old man in upstate New York has a week to leave his parents' home.

Michael Rotondo has until noon June 1 to get out of his parent' home in Camillus, according to a court filing, The New York Post reported Thursday.

Rotondo's frustrated parents sought help from the courts after trying for months to get him to move out. At one point, they even offered him money to help find a new place to live, according to news outlet Syracuse.com. He continually refused and insisted they violated state laws by not giving him a proper six months' written notice, reported WTHR.

State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood ruled Tuesday that Rotondo had to leave his parents' home, according to TV station WSTM.

Rotondo said he planned to appeal, calling the ruling "outrageous," WSYR reported.

The court hearing was described as "surreal" by Syracuse.com. The news outlet said Rotondo was argumentative, refused to address his parents directly and never denied they asked him to leave the home.

