'I got 13 good years.' With prostate cancer in his bones, here's his message for men.

SHARE COPY LINK In 2005, Eddie Goodall was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opted against aggressive treatment and went on to have more than a decade of active life in politics. But with the cancer currently spreading he wants to advise men facing the same cancer. David T. Foster III

In 2005, Eddie Goodall was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opted against aggressive treatment and went on to have more than a decade of active life in politics. But with the cancer currently spreading he wants to advise men facing the same cancer. David T. Foster III