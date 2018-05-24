A day after NC man vanished from Carnival cruise ship, Coast Guard suspends search

U.S. Coast Guard crews suspended the search for a Greensboro, North Carolina, man who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship Tuesday off the coast of Florida.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday from Carnival Paradise that Brian Lamonds, 50, was missing and had reportedly gone overboard from the cruise ship about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

The cruise ship was traveling from Tampa to Key West when Lamonds reportedly went overboard, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Coast Guard crews searched 3,059 square miles until suspending the search Wednesday around 9 p.m.

“I have been in contact with members of Mr. Lamonds’ family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them,” said Cmdr. David Aldous, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard 7th District.

“Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

Air Station Clearwater's C-130 Hercules aircraft and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, based in Key West, conducted the search.