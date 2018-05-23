Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson out as seminary president

Paige Patterson, the embattled Baptist leader whose comments on women and spousal abuse have drawn nationwide rebuke, has been removed as president of the Texas seminary he has led since 2003.

The board of trustees for the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary announced Wednesday it has decided to "move in a direction of new leadership" after a 13-hour discussion and prayer. By a majority vote, the board chose to appoint Patterson as president emeritus.

Patterson, 75, who led the Southeastern Theological Baptist Seminary in Wake Forest from 1992 to 2003, is credited for wresting control of the Southern Baptist Convention from more centrist leaders and steering it in a more conservative direction.

He will continue to be paid and live on the Fort Worth campus with his wife as the first "theologians-in-residence at the Baptist Heritage Center, scheduled to be completed in July 2018," a seminary statement said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported new revelations Tuesday from a woman who said she reported a rape while she was studying at the Southeastern seminary in Wake Forest but was told not to report it police. An attorney for Southeastern, George H. Harvey, told the Post that an administrator "handled the matter in an appropriate manner.”

Tuesday, Southeastern President Danny Akin sent an email to students in response to the allegations, which has been circulated on Twitter. The statement, as published on SBC Voices, an unofficial Southern Baptist blog, reads in part:





"The event took place under a previous administration. I was only recently made aware of this event. Since being made aware of the event, I have asked our General Counsel to review the actions taken by the previous administration, and we have consulted with law enforcement. I have also spoken with the former student who has brought the accusation to make sure I have an understanding of the events, and to let her know of our love for her.

"While this happened 15 years ago under a previous administration, I want to make sure the campus knows that we have a zero-tolerance policy on campus regarding rape, sexual harassment, abuse, etc.," the statement said. "If you ever are the victim of any of these, I want to encourage you to immediately report what has happened to the authorities in addition to working with our Student Life division to receive care and counseling."

More than 3,000 women, including more than 100 from North Carolina, have signed a letter posted May 6 asking the Southwestern board to take action, calling Patterson's comments contrary to biblical teaching about women, sexuality and authority. It suggests his comments might hurt the Southern Baptist Convention, to which the Texas seminary belongs and where Patterson was to speak at an upcoming Dallas convention.





The letter cites a video from a 2014 in which Patterson refers to a 16-year-old girl as "fine" and quotes a teenager describing her as "built." The letter also references Patterson's refusal to retract comment from a recording made 18 years ago, in which he said he would counsel most women in abusive marriages to remain wed and pray for their husbands.

He said he had never endorsed divorce, calling it "wrong counsel" and while "all abuse is serious" he would advise temporary separation in the most dangerous and immoral cases.

Patterson's remarks on women have generated controversy before.

In a 1997 article published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Wake Forest University's plan to open a divinity school, the former dean said women should be ordained as ministers because the Christian act of baptism means "everybody is free," including those who want to preach.

Asked about women, Patterson said, "I think everybody should own at least one."

In 2010, Patterson said some female seminary students had not done enough to make themselves attractive, saying, "It shouldn't be any wonder why some of you don't get a second look."

He drew further attention when audio from 2000 surfaced in which Patterson told the story of a woman who described being beaten by her husband. He told her to pray, and she came back with two black eyes. She said, 'I hope you're happy,' " Patterson recalled in the sermon. "And I said, 'Yes ... I'm very happy,' " because her husband came to church for the first time.

In the Southwestern seminary statement, the board said Patterson has complied with any reporting laws regarding abuse and assault and that the seminary "stands against all forms of abuse." It also concluded that a seminary doctoral student named Nathan Montgomery didn't commit any misconduct. Montgomery drew online praise for retweeting a blog post that called for Patterson to step down, but he lost his job as a result.

"The world is watching us all, brothers," said the letter from the women protesting Patterson. "They wonder how we could possibly be part of a denomination that counts Dr. Patterson as a leader. They wonder if all Southern Baptist men believe that the biblical view of a sixteen-year-old girl is that she is "built" and "fine" — an object to be viewed sexually. ... They wonder if the Jesus of the Bible is like such men. We declare that Jesus is nothing like this and that our first duty as Southern Baptists is to present a true picture of Jesus to the world."

The Southwestern board said Jeffrey Bingham, dean of the school of theology, would be offered the position of interim president.





"The ... board of trustees is grateful for the contributions Dr. and Mrs. Paige Patterson have made since his presidency began in 2003," the statement said.