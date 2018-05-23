Expect heavy rain, hail, winds during the afternoon commute. Will Memorial Day be ruined too?

Thunderstorms are expected in the Triangle Wednesday afternoon and early evening, with isolated bands of heavy rain, strong winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
A few strong to marginally severe storms are expected in the Triangle and north and east of the area , the weather service said. Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.
Meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner of WRAL said the Triangle could begin to see scattered storms as early as 3 p.m.
"Like Saturday, it will be scattered," Gardner said. "There will be some times where there is no rain falling — you may miss out all together or you could see a couple inches of rain."
Meteorologist Don Schwenneker of ABC11 said flooding might be possible, especially in areas that flooded over the weekend.
A few isolated storms will remain Wednesday evening, but should clear by Thursday morning, Schwenneker said during the morning forecast.
Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s Wednesday and through the the weekend.
There’s a 50 percent chance a system forming in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday could develop into a tropical storm as it moves north into Florida, Schwenneker said.
The system will move into North Carolina, bringing some rain by the end of the weekend, he said.
Even though it's not looking good, the weather service said "that doesn’t yet mean that the weekend will be a total washout.”
The best chance for rain on Memorial Day weekend is Monday afternoon, the weather service said.
