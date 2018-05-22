N.C. mountain town is known for adventure. It's been named one of America's best.

Ready for adventure? You don't have to go far.





The North Carolina mountain town of Blowing Rock has been named one of America's 10 best small towns for adventure by readers of USA Today.

“Those looking for a mountain escape have been coming to Blowing Rock since the 1880s," the newspaper wrote. "Today, this North Carolina village sits directly on the Blue Ridge Parkway and serves as a gateway to adjacent Pisgah National Forest.”

Marquette, Michigan, topped the list. Also included were such towns as Everglades City, Florida; Bar Harbor, Maine; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Last year, Blowing Rock made USA Today's top 10 list of best Southern small towns.

"We were excited just to be nominated, so to see Blowing Rock in the top 10 is fantastic," Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, told the High County Press.

She cited the town's Appalachian wilderness, its hiking, fishing and cycling and numerous shops and restaurants.

A panel of local and regional travel experts joined USA Today editors in nominating 20 towns for the list. Readers narrowed the list to 10 through a month of online voting.