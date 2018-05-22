Man facing Fla. child sex charges moved to NC, opened a cafe, police say

A Florida fugitive facing a child sex charge moved to the North Carolina mountains and opened a cafe, where U.S. marshals arrested him on Tuesday.
Michael Todd Garrett was standing outside his Garlik Vegan restaurant on Brevard Road (U.S. 64) in Horse Shoe when he was arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Unincorporated Horse Shoe is 23 miles south of Asheville.
Authorities in Alachua County, Fla., issued the warrant for the 53-year-old Garrett's arrest on May 10. Gainesville is the county seat.
He was originally charged with the felony in September, Florida court records show.
Garrett was taken to the Henderson County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Garrett opened the restaurant in March with his family, according to Blue Ridge Now.com The family previously operated a vegan restaurant and a photography business in Gainesville, Blue Ridge Now reported..
Staff researcher Maria David contributed.
