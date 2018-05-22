Rev. Curry saw the 'quiet British amen' during sermon at royal wedding, he says on 'Today'

The Most Rev. Michael Curry’s fiery sermon on the power of love at the royal wedding has resonated with people around the world.

During media visits with “Today,” “Good Morning America” and “The View” Tuesday, Curry spoke about his experience preaching at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Rev. Curry, who is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, opened up about how he was initially nervous while delivering the message, he said on “Today.”

“Well, at first, I must admit to being a little nervous,” he said. “But then, after that, it turned into a church. And I was speaking to a young couple who are in love.”

Curry quoted Martin Luther King Jr. and referenced slaves in the American South to support his message of love, which some considered daring as Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family were in the audience, Today wrote.

But he said he’s developed a way of seeing if his message is sinking in for parishioners.

“Episcopalians aren’t known for being loud and raucous in church, but I’ve learned to be able to hear an 'amen' by looking in their eyes,” Curry said on “Today.”

“And I was looking in the eyes of people who were there and they were doing quiet British amen.”

On “Good Morning America” Curry said the couple picked him to deliver the sermon after consulting the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Curry said he couldn’t believe it when the Archbishop’s residence called one of his staff members about the wedding, he said on “Good Morning America.”

“I couldn’t even tell my wife for about a month,” he said on on the show.

Before becoming the head of the Episcopal Church, the U.S. branch of the Anglican Church, Curry served as the Bishop of the North Carolina Diocese between 2000 and 2015.

He is the first African American chosen to lead the Episcopal Church and the first American to deliver a sermon at a British royal wedding.

In his book “Songs My Grandma Sang,” Curry says all of his grandparents were descendants of of slaves from North Carolina and Alabama.

His mother died when he was young. He was mainly raised by his maternal grandmother. The gospel songs that she sang descended from spirituals, he wrote in his book.

“They were songs that sang of a way of viewing the world that could make life livable no matter what,” he wrote.

During his sermon for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Curry preached about a spiritual that slaves sang during their captivity.

“...there were some old slaves in America’s antebellum South who explained the dynamic power of love and why it has the power to transform," he said at the ceremony.

“...One of the stanzas actually explains why. They said if you cannot preach like Peter and you cannot pray like Paul, you just tell the love of Jesus, how he died to save us all. Oh that's the balm in Gilead! This way of love, it is the way of life. They got it."