What's ailing Ric Flair? Wrestler cancels appearances after 'sudden illness'

Wrestling icon Ric Flair canceled appearances in three states this weekend due to a "sudden illness."
"I want to personally apologize to all the fans who were expecting to see me in NYC, Dallas and Arkansas, and the people who worked very hard to put these events on," Flair posted on Instagram on Friday. He did not disclose the illness that sidelined him.
"As someone who has never missed a day of work in his entire career, it is with heavy heart that I had to make this decision," he said.
"Thank you to all my fans for your continued support, and I will be stylin' and profilin' again in no time."
If that's so, it may just be a bad bug. But any mention of illness raises alarm with his legions of fans.
Doctors gave him only a 20 percent of ever waking up after he checked himself into a Georgia hospital in August 2017 with what he thought was just an upset stomach, Flair told the Observer last fall. He lived near the hospital in Lawrenceville with his fiancee, Wendy Barlow.
He previously lived in Charlotte.for decades.
After many years of abusing alcohol, he told the Observer, both his kidneys and heart had started to fail. Doctors removed part of his bowel to relieve an intestinal blockage and inserted a pacemaker; before Flair spent 10 days in a medically induced coma.
