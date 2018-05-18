Trump picks North Carolina's Robert Wilkie to lead the VA

President Donald Trump has picked North Carolinian Robert Wilkie to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. If the U.S. Senate confirms him to the position, he would lead the second-largest agency in the U.S. government.
Trump made the announcement at a Prison Reform Summit on Friday morning at the White House. Wilkie was among several Cabinet secretaries in attendance, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also there.
Wilkie, who grew up in Fayetteville, has been the acting secretary of the VA. Before that, Trump picked him to be under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, a position that required confirmation by the Senate. Wilkie was confirmed unanimously.
He previously worked as an aide to Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican.
Wilkie would replace David Shulkin, who resigned. Trump's first pick to replace Shulkin, his personal physician Ronny Jackson, withdrew from consideration.
Wilkie spoke Thursday at the White House daily press briefing. Trump donated his quarterly salary to the VA, and Wilkie accepted the check and thanked Trump.
"The President's gift underscores his promise to do all that he can for veterans, which includes supporting those who care for our veterans — not just those of us at VA, but the husbands, the wives, the families, and the community caregivers who are out there day in and day out making life easier for those who have borne the battle," Wilkie said.
"President Trump understands the critical role of caregivers in meeting the essential needs of America's veterans. So we have already earmarked this gift for caregiver support in the form of mental health and peer support programs, financial aid, education training, and research.
"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for providing me the opportunity to serve America's veterans and for his generosity in supporting them."
He also applauded the House for passing the
Wilkie worked as vice president for strategic initiatives at CH2M Hill, an engineering consulting firm in Washington, from 2010 to 2015. He was the assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs during President George W. Bush’s second term. Wilkie is a reserve officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
He received the Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest civilian award in the department.
Wilkie is a Capitol Hill veteran, having worked for then-Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott from 1997 to 2003. He was executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party before going to work for Lott. Wilkie also served as an aide to Jesse Helms, the late North Carolina senator, and former U.S. Rep. David Funderburk. Wilkie unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District in 1996.
Wilkie graduated from Wake Forest University and earned law degrees from Loyola University in New Orleans and Georgetown University. He also holds a master’s degree from the United States Army War College.
