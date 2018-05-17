Dale Earnhardt Jr. is surrounded upon getting out of his car after a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. The race was Earnhardt's last one as a full-time driver.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is surrounded upon getting out of his car after a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. The race was Earnhardt's last one as a full-time driver. Terry Renna AP File Photo
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is surrounded upon getting out of his car after a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. The race was Earnhardt's last one as a full-time driver. Terry Renna AP File Photo

North Carolina

Dale Jr. coming to RDU to officially open his restaurant there

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

May 17, 2018 04:32 PM

MORRISVILLE

If you're flying in or out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport on the morning of Monday, June 4, you might catch a glimpse of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the terminal.

Earnhardt will be at RDU to celebrate the opening of his namesake restaurant, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Whisky River, which began serving customers at the end of Concourse D in Terminal 2 in March.

The RDU restaurant is the third Whisky River, after the original at the EpiCentre in downtown Charlotte and a second at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which opened in 2015. Earnhardt also plans to open a Whisky River in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Earnhardt's partner in both airport restaurants is HMSHost, which already operates most of the eateries in the terminals at RDU. Whisky River is the first restaurant at RDU to include a stage for live music.

DY_qM98X4AAw2WO.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Whisky River opened at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in March 2018.

The details of Earnhardt's visit have not yet been released. But airport officials say he is expected to appear only in the terminal, beyond the security checkpoint, so only passengers with airline tickets will have any chance of seeing him.

Earnhardt, 43, retired from NASCAR racing last fall, ending a career that began when he was 17 and earned him NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award 15 years in a row. Earnhardt's father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was 49 when he was killed in a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Whisky River is part of an overhaul of retail at RDU that includes 15 new shops opening this year, including a Vineyard Vines, a TripAdvisor travel store and a duty free shop.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprises a graduating high school senior with a college scholarship, allowing her to pursue a career in the automotive industry. Dirty Mo Media / JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona Internationa Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

  Comments  