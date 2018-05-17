Rascally kangaroo escapes his SC pen for second time this week -- and no one knows how

A rascally kangaroo that escaped earlier this week in McCormick County, South Carolina, was on the loose again early Thursday, according to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.
A department spokesman said the owner alerted authorities to the second escape early Thursday, and a patrol car was dispatched to the pen.
However, the animal was recaptured by dawn, officials said. Details of how long the animal was on the loose and how far it hopped were not available Thursday morning, officials said.
“Either it has found a weak spot in the fence, or someone left the gate open,” said Major Robert Christie with the department.
Kangaroos are not native to the United States, so having one running loose got the attention of drivers and neighbors in the area who saw it hopping along local highways.
TV station WRDW reported Thursday that a new video had surfaced of the kangaroo hopping around during its second escape. The six-second video showed cars stopped on S.C. 28 as the animal hopped from one side of the road to the other.
On Tuesday, it was on the loose for several hours after escaping its pen in the Clarks Hill area, close to the Georgia state line, reported our sister publication The State. Clarks Hill has a population of about 375 people.
News of the escape made national news when the sheriff’s department posted an eerie photo on Facebook of the kangaroo couched in the darkness, its eyes glowing yellow.
Little has been said about who owns the kangaroo, but owning one is not prohibited by state law, officials with S.C. Department of Natural Resources told The State.
TV station WSPA reports the kangaroo is part of a collection of animals at the Melrose Farms animal sanctuary.
News of the escape has been covered by the Australian media, where kangaroos are part of the landscape.
