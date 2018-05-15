North Carolina

May 15, 2018 5:37 PM

Don't expect North Carolina to place its bets on sports gambling just yet, leader says

By Brian Murphy and Will Doran

bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com

wdoran@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Don't expect North Carolina state lawmakers to make a decision soon on whether the state should legalize gambling on sports, the leader of the state Senate said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a 1992 federal law that banned sports gambling in all but a handful of states. Nevada was the only state where bettors could gamble on the outcome of a single game.

The court's decision opened the door for states to allow sports gambling. New Jersey, the state whose lawsuit led to the ruling, could allow wagers within two weeks. Several other states have passed sports gambling laws, contingent on the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

But North Carolina will take a slower approach, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger suggested.

"We just saw that decision yesterday. I haven't had a chance to read it. I'd be surprised if we had the ability to analyze that and make any decisions, one way or the other," said Berger, a Rockingham County Republican. "I think anything we do in that field will take a good bit of discussion and create some noise, I'm sure."

Rep. John Hardister, the House majority whip and a Guilford County Republican, co-sponsored legislation last year to regulate fantasy sports in the state. The proposal was defeated in a House committee.

In an email response to a question about sports gambling legislation, Hardister wrote: "I need to study the court ruling and learn more about this topic before drawing any conclusions."

The North Carolina General Assembly convenes Wednesday.

The legislature comes back this week. Teacher pay won't be the only thing making waves.

For ACC — and others — sports gambling ruling will bring inevitable, irrevocable change

How sports gambling left a taint on NC State, UNC basketball programs

When will sports gambling be available where you live?

Will SC legalize sports gambling after Supreme Court gives OK?

A look at where legal sports betting is headed in the US


Louisiana senator scolds colleagues for snubbing sports bets

The need for leaders to educate themselves on the issue extends beyond lawmakers.

“I'm going to have to learn a lot more about gambling,” N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said Monday.

Congress, too, could get involved. The court's decision allowed for Congress to pass a new regulation. Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, said he planned to introduce legislation to deal with sports gambling on a nationwide basis.

"We cannot allow this practice to proliferate amid uneven enforcement and a patchwork race to the regulatory bottom. At stake here is the very integrity of sports," Hatch said in a statement.

Brian Murphy: 202-383-6089, @MurphinDC

Related content

North Carolina

Comments

Videos

View more video

North Carolina